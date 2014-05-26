Arrest made after man seriously injured after being hit in head with machete in home north of Auckland

A man has been seriously injured after being hit in the head with a machete at a home north of Auckland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on John Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa, at around 10.20pm yesterday.

The man received injuries to his head and face following the assault.

A 48-year-old man has since been arrested, police said.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS the 31-year-old was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

He is now listed as being in a serious condition.