Around 200 Kiwis expected to travel to Australia tomorrow as flights resume

Around 200 people from New Zealand are expected to travel tomorrow across the Tasman on the first flight since borders closed.

The Government closed New Zealand's borders in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but a recent arrangement means New Zealanders can travel to a number of Australian states.

Sydney Airport chief executive Geoff Culbert says he's excited to welcome the plane load of passengers.

"We're expecting 200 passengers on the first flight from New Zealand," he said at the AFR National Infrastructure Summit.

There are three fights to Sydney from Auckland tomorrow, and one from Christchurch.

New South Wales, ACT and the Northern Territory are open to New Zealanders from Friday but anyone travelling there will have to quarantine for two weeks once they return to New Zealand.

