Around 19 pilot whales die after mass stranding on Coromandel Peninsula

Rescue efforts are still underway today to save a group of pilot whales after 25 of them became stranded on the Coromandel Peninsula yesterday.

A large pod of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded in Coromandel. Source: Supplied

After they were successfully refloated in Colville Bay late last night, 19 of the whales split from the pod only to die after becoming stranded once more on the rocky headland.

