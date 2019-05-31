TODAY |

Around 1200 homes lose power in Wellington

Power is out to about 1200 houses in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for Wellington Electricity said the cause of the outage is unknown.

Field crews are on their way to investigate the outage.

They are unsure how long it will take for power to be restored.

Power has been restored to most of the 9000 houses affected by wind damage to the network in Auckland today.

Vector said the majority of the high voltage network, including zone substations and feeders, was operating as normal.

A number of smaller, localised faults will be worked on through the night but the company said some customers may be without power until the morning.

Lines companies have had crews out most of the day in the central and upper North Island after strong winds blew down trees and power lines and cut off electricity to thousands of homes.

Powerco, which supplies homes in Waikato, Coromandel and Taranaki, has also had crews out trying to restore power to almost two thosuand properties.

Wellington (file picture).
Wellington (file picture). Source: istock.com
