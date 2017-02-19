Around 100 Port Hills households allowed home after more cordons lifted

Source:
There is good news for more Port Hills residents this morning, with two more cordons being lifted.
Residents behind the cordons at Kennedys Bush Rd and Hoon Hay Valley Rd will be allowed to return home from 8am.
Civil Defence controller David Adamson said residents only would be allowed through.
Around 100 households are behind the cordons.
Firefighters warn there are still hotspots on the hills, and fires could flare up, more than a week after the giant blaze started.
