Around 100 Napier residents in emergency accommodation as flooding subsides

There are now 32 homes which are deemed to be uninhabitable by Fire and Emergency New Zealand due to Napier flooding.

According to Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence, around 100 people are staying in emergency accommodations and three marae have offered help as the accommodations fill up.

Authorities say the number of affected homes and people is expected to rise as inspections continue.

Dan Simons told 1 NEWS his home was nearly wiped out in the deluge.

“I was looking out the window, making sure it was all alright down the street and just heard a crash.

“Literally in the blink of an eye, a whole bank came down on our house,” he said.

The Government has announced a $100,000 contribution to a relief fund to help those affected.

Authorities are warning more slips are possible as more rain fell in the region today.