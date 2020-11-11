TODAY |

Around 100 Napier residents in emergency accommodation as flooding subsides

Source:  1 NEWS

There are now 32 homes which are deemed to be uninhabitable by Fire and Emergency New Zealand due to Napier flooding.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some areas of Hawke’s Bay remained underwater today as officials assessed the damage. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence, around 100 people are staying in emergency accommodations and three marae have offered help as the accommodations fill up.

Authorities say the number of affected homes and people is expected to rise as inspections continue.

Dan Simons told 1 NEWS his home was nearly wiped out in the deluge.

“I was looking out the window, making sure it was all alright down the street and just heard a crash.

“Literally in the blink of an eye, a whole bank came down on our house,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allen said the money will go into the mayor's relief disaster fund to support welfare of residents. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has announced a $100,000 contribution to a relief fund to help those affected.

Authorities are warning more slips are possible as more rain fell in the region today.

MetService forecasts dry weather for Napier from now until Monday.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint shares first photo of baby daughter, reveals name
2
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
3
UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murdering more than a dozen babies
4
West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules
5
What a million-dollar property looks like around the country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:52

'I can't believe this' – Orca and calf filmed hunting stingrays in shallows near Oriental Bay

Reserve Bank holds cash rate at record low 0.25%
00:29

Crown reveals new complaint against deceased convicted sex offender Peter Ellis

Vanuatu's first Covid-19 case confirmed as person arrives in country via Auckland