Around 100 more Covid-19 isolation hotel rooms being made available before Christmas

Around 100 more rooms are being made available at managed isolation facilities before Christmas, after massive demand saw them all booked out.

Source: 1 NEWS

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, says the new vouchers will be available on a first come, first serve basis, starting now.

"Flying around the world right now is not simple or easy so we anticipate more vouchers will come online from time-to-time, so people should check in regularly to see if space has opened up on their preferred dates," he said in a statement.

From last week, everyone entering the country needs to book a voucher for a managed isolation and quarantine facility for their arrival date.

If they don't have a voucher, they won't be allowed to board their flight - even if they booked the flight before the system came into force.

A massive surge of pre-Christmas arrivals meant all rooms before the New Year's Day were booked out, but Kiwis now have another chance.

Webb says the system was designed to be "dynamic" in case of spikes in demand.

The new rooms will be available from Decmeber 13 to December 23.

He's also encouraging people to cancel their vouchers if their travel plans fall through, so others can take their place.

"If a flight is cancelled, for example, if people do not cancel their vouchers we are unable to allocate their space in managed isolation to someone else – so it goes to waste," he says.

The voucher system began operating early last month, but it wasn't mandatory until last week.