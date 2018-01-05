Army stepping in to help with lengthy Coromandel storm recovery

The army and Red Cross are joining Civil Defence staff in checking on people's needs on the Coromandel following the summer storm which hit the North Island.

Civil Defence officials, soldiers and the Red Cross are visiting Coromandel communities to see what they need in the wake of the damaging storm which hit the North Island.

They are contacting those living in Tararu and Te Puru and if possible other places along the Thames Coast Road (State Highway 25) on Saturday, the Thames-Coromandel District Council says.

"Recovery will take some time and we are asking people to please be patient," said Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

Photos show tarseal ripped up from where the sea has come up over the road.

The storm hit the North Island on Friday, bringing down trees and powerlines, and combined with big tides to flood low-lying areas.

SH25 north of Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula remained closed by slips on Saturday, meaning holidaymakers returning home will face traffic delays.

There are still a number of areas around Auckland, Tauranga and the Coromandel, along with spots in Taranaki, Whanganui and Marton without power, according to local lines companies.

The MetService says the storm is moving off the country, and heavy rain and gales should ease on Saturday afternoon.

However, the combination of strong winds and high tides may cause inundation in western and southern areas, especially along Wellington's south coast and harbour.

On Friday, the storm caused damage and disruption in Auckland, the Firth of Thames, the Coromandel Peninsula and other parts of the North Island.

A woman died when a tree fell on her car in Rotorua, a man was rescued from Manukau Harbour and there were numerous road accidents in the poor conditions.