 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Army stepping in to help with lengthy Coromandel storm recovery

share

Source:

NZN

The army and Red Cross are joining Civil Defence staff in checking on people's needs on the Coromandel following the summer storm which hit the North Island.

Civil Defence officials, soldiers and the Red Cross are visiting Coromandel communities to see what they need in the wake of the damaging storm which hit the North Island.

They are contacting those living in Tararu and Te Puru and if possible other places along the Thames Coast Road (State Highway 25) on Saturday, the Thames-Coromandel District Council says.

The road along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel is being flooded.
Source: Twitter / @feemcleod

"Recovery will take some time and we are asking people to please be patient," said Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

Photos show tarseal ripped up from where the sea has come up over the road.

Thames Coast Rd in Ngarimu Bay has been torn to pieces in the massive storm lashing the North Island.
Source: Facebook / Patti Clark

The storm hit the North Island on Friday, bringing down trees and powerlines, and combined with big tides to flood low-lying areas.

SH25 north of Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula remained closed by slips on Saturday, meaning holidaymakers returning home will face traffic delays.

There are still a number of areas around Auckland, Tauranga and the Coromandel, along with spots in Taranaki, Whanganui and Marton without power, according to local lines companies.

The MetService says the storm is moving off the country, and heavy rain and gales should ease on Saturday afternoon.

However, the combination of strong winds and high tides may cause inundation in western and southern areas, especially along Wellington's south coast and harbour.

Delays and cancellations were expected for the Interislander ferry service today as bad weather batters the region.
Source: 1 NEWS

On Friday, the storm caused damage and disruption in Auckland, the Firth of Thames, the Coromandel Peninsula and other parts of the North Island.

A woman died when a tree fell on her car in Rotorua, a man was rescued from Manukau Harbour and there were numerous road accidents in the poor conditions.

The fatality occurred on Arawa St during severe weather.
Source: 1 NEWS

There was no play in the ASB Classic tennis in Auckland and the Bryan Adams concert at Mt Maunganui was postponed until Sunday.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

2

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

01:41
3
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel


4

Elderly woman attacked in Palmerston North - the second time in three months

01:41
5
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 