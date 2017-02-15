Army mates chipping in to help pay for Port Hills chopper pilot's funeral as Givealittle donations pass $100k

The army friends of a helicopter pilot, who died fighting the Port Hills fires, are chipping in to help pay for his funeral.

A family member has told 1 News that Steve, who was a highly decorated member of the SAS "...was very highly thought of and his mates, naturally, they are devastated".

The 'bros' have stepped up to make sure Steve gets the funeral he respectfully deserves.

We might know more about this arrangement next week.

Fellow SAS members will carry his casket at the funeral.

His father Paul Askin has told 1 News that although it will be a military funeral with full honours, it will also be a family funeral, as family was so important to his 37 year old son.

He's described by those close to him as "a man who always put his family first. A loving father, husband, brother, son, nephew and mate he lived tirelessly for others and gave his time freely to all. A man of his word with a strong moral compass he lived life to the fullest and encouraged those around him to do the same while smiling that infectious grin."

A Givealittle page has been set up to support his wife Elizabeth and children, Isabelle, 7, and four-year-old Bowie.