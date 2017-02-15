 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Army mates chipping in to help pay for Port Hills chopper pilot's funeral as Givealittle donations pass $100k

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

The army friends of a helicopter pilot, who died fighting the Port Hills fires, are chipping in to help pay for his funeral.

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Source: 1 NEWS

A family member has told 1 News that Steve, who was a highly decorated member of the SAS "...was very highly thought of and his mates, naturally, they are devastated".

Lisa Davies talks about Steve Askin, a former SAS soldier who died in a crash on the Port Hills on Monday.
Source: Breakfast

The 'bros' have stepped up to make sure Steve gets the funeral he respectfully deserves.

We might know more about this arrangement next week.

Fellow SAS members will carry his casket at the funeral.

His father Paul Askin has told 1 News that although it will be a military funeral with full honours, it will also be a family funeral, as family was so important to his 37 year old son.

He's described by those close to him as "a man who always put his family first. A loving father, husband, brother, son, nephew and mate he lived tirelessly for others and gave his time freely to all. A man of his word with a strong moral compass he lived life to the fullest and encouraged those around him to do the same while smiling that infectious grin."

Givealittle page has been set up to support his wife Elizabeth and children,  Isabelle, 7, and four-year-old Bowie.

It' already raised well over $100,000. 

Related

Lisa Davies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


04:09
2
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

LIVE: Welcome dose of rain falling in Christchurch as Port Hills fires continue to be monitored

04:09
3
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

LIVE: Police, Defence Force continue to patrol cordon areas this morning


4

Repeat gastro outbreak on cruise ship after striking down nearly 200 people during NZ vist

00:07
5
Footage was recorded of the moment a police officer leapt from his car and tackled a motorcyclist.

Raw: Cop nails burly bikie outside Auckland bar

04:09
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

LIVE: Welcome dose of rain falling in Christchurch as Port Hills fires continue to be monitored

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates from the situation in Christchurch.

02:56
Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

Video: Meet the young Kiwi photographer shooting for a job of a lifetime

Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

03:23
Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.

Evacuated residents knew Port Hills fire had destroyed three homes on their street - but they didn't know which ones

Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.


00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ