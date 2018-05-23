 

'The armhole started at my waist' – Kiwi bride warns of buying cheap wedding dresses from overseas

Rachel Parkin 

1 NEWS Reporter

Jayde has a cautionary tale after her $260 China-made dress proved anything but a bargain.
Rachel Parkin

news

00:36
1
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:42
4
The official photos of the Duke and Duchess and 10-strong bridal party were taken at Windsor Castle.

Photographer reveals secret behind Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding photos

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

00:17
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.


00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.



 
