Armed standoff in Te Kuiti over after man is arrested

A 35-year-old man is in police custody after being holed up in a house in a King Country town for more than 12 hours.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad were called to a property in Te Kuiti last night where a man was in a house, reportedly with a shotgun, refusing to come out.

The area was cordoned off as police negotiators spoke to the man for much of the night.

At about 10am this morning he was taken into custody without incident.

Cordons had now been stood down.

The man will appear in court tomorrow facing firearms charges.

