Armed robberies, carjacking and wrong-way driving: Two accused of wild Auckland crime spree

Two people have been arrested after a series of incidents in Auckland this morning, including an armed robbery, an assault, theft of one car and the carjacking of another, police say.

McDonald’s on Stoddard Road in Mount Roskill. Source: Google Maps

Inspector Peter Raynes said at around 11.40am, police were told about an aggravated robbery of a dairy in New Windsor.

“Items were stolen by two individuals who presented a weapon,” Raynes said.

He said the pair then left the scene in a stolen vehicle, before police received another report of an aggravated robbery, this time at a superette in New Windsor, a few minutes later.

Raynes said the store worker was assaulted.

Shortly after, a person was pulled out of their vehicle by the two offenders while at McDonald’s on Stoddard Road in Mount Roskill, he said.

He said the offenders stole the car and were then seen by police travelling at high speed and driving dangerously, including driving on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle didn’t stop for police, even after road spikes were used.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle when it tried to enter the Southwestern Motorway at the Walmsley Road on-ramp.