TODAY |

Armed police swarm street in Henderson, Auckland - looking for 'person of interest'

Source:  1 NEWS

Armed police have lifted a cordon on a road in the Auckland suburb of Henderson after failing to locate a "person of interest". 

Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this afternoon, Universal Drive was cordoned off to traffic.

Police say armed officers were in attendance as a precaution.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS officers appeared to be going through a negotiation with a person inside a house on Universal Drive.

Police in Universal Drive, Henderson. Source: Supplied

They said there were about 20 police vehicles on Rathgar Road and Universal Drive in Henderson.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in managed isolation
2
79-year-old man killed in Auckland hit-and-run
3
Melbourne Storm captain, coach visit Warriors in support after loss
4
Auckland downpour fills dams to highest level since early April
5
Wellington principal surprised guests dropped off at nearby isolation hotel during primary school pickup time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Disability sector calls for separate ministry amid 'failed' Health and Disability review

National MP Anne Tolley to retire from politics after 2020, citing family time
00:10

Small tornado rips through East Tamaki in Auckland, leaving trees downed, shops and ambulance damaged

Auckland downpour fills dams to highest level since early April