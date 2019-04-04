Armed police swarm street in Henderson, Auckland - looking for 'person of interest'

Armed police have lifted a cordon on a road in the Auckland suburb of Henderson after failing to locate a "person of interest".

Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this afternoon, Universal Drive was cordoned off to traffic.

Police say armed officers were in attendance as a precaution.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS officers appeared to be going through a negotiation with a person inside a house on Universal Drive.

Police in Universal Drive, Henderson. Source: Supplied

They said there were about 20 police vehicles on Rathgar Road and Universal Drive in Henderson.