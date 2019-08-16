TODAY |

Armed police surround house in Gore in hunt for wanted man Hori Gemmell

More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

Armed offenders squad members, including a dog squad, have swarmed on a small tin-roofed, rough cast home in Surrey Street in Gore.

A woman is sitting outside the house in the company of an armed officer and other officers are moving through the property.

Police have established armed cordons on several intersections around the property.

Armed police poured into Invercargill Airport after a suspected sighting of a wanted man, Hori Gemmell, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Police are seeking the 24-year-old over the theft of a police car, and two police Glock pistols from it in Gore late on Wednesday.

An airport spokesperson has confirmed the sighting of Mr Gemmell was a false alarm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who led police on a wild chase around Southland today, is still on the run. Source: 1 NEWS

A staff member thought they saw Mr Gemmell leading to the police response.

Police have confirmed the pistols were stolen from the lockbox of a patrol car, which was rammed and taken after the officers left the keys in its ignition to chase Mr Gemmell on foot.

Police say Gemmell doubled back to the car before driving off in it and using it to ram a second police vehicle.

All officers in eastern Southland and Invercargill have been ordered to carry firearms while Mr Gemmell remains at large.

rnz.co.nz

Armed police officers outside a home in Gore. Hori Gemmell
Armed police officers outside a home in Gore. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
There were 226 passengers and a crew of seven on board as it took off from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
Passengers scream in video shot inside Russian jet as it crash lands in Moscow cornfield
2
The actor and comedian joined Breakfast to discuss why it’s important to have your say.
Oscar Kightley urges New Zealanders to vote in local body elections - 'voting is a real privilege'
3
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.
Body found in stolen campervan in Waikato after 'serious incident' in Raglan
4
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
5
Visit to Ihumātao 'could detract from the process' of finding a solution, Ardern says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

John Armstrong's opinion: Fledgling 'blue-green' party Sustainable New Zealand clever in theory, not so clever in practice
01:41
Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency.

Students set to join climate change activist Ollie Langridge on his 100th day protesting outside Parliament

Taranaki teen crowned Miss Teenager Universe Oceania 2019 in Guatemala
01:31

Visit to Ihumātao 'could detract from the process' of finding a solution, Ardern says