Armed police responding to incident in Waikato town of Putaruru

An incident involving a firearm is unfolding in the Putaruru in Waikato, 1 NEWS understands.

"Police are currently responding to an incident in Putaruru. We were called at 4.45pm and are currently en route to the scene", police say in a tweet.

Michael Flaws from business Kiwi Lumber on Domain Rd told 1 NEWS a person came onto the property claiming there were gunshots at a nearby marae.

"I personally didn't hear anything," he said.

"There are a carload of people at our gate and armed police have just arrived."

The NZ Herald reports that a man who lives next to a marae on Domain Rd told them a man had come onto his property at 4.45pm saying that there was someone at the marae shooting people.

"He said someone is killing people at the marae and he wasn't sticking around".