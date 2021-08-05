Armed police responding to 'incident' in Auckland's Ōpaheke

A number of cordons are in place in the Auckland suburb of Ōpaheke as police respond to an "incident".

A smashed vehicle can be seen off Settlement Rd, Ōpaheke, where police are responding to an incident. Source: Shelley Maalona

Officers are armed as a precaution, a spokesperson said.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while officers make inquiries.

"As this situation is still unfolding no further information is available at this very early stage," police said.

"However, a further update will be provided when it is available."

St John Ambulance said it was called to Great South Rd about 11.20am, but the ambulance it sent was not needed.

Cordons are in place at the following intersections: