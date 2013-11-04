Armed police rescue person from apparent kidnapping in Napier

Armed police have rescued a person from an apparent kidnapping in Napier.

Source: 1 NEWS

The rescued person has serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, says Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

Three Napier men aged 23, 31 and 39 years are jointly charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They will appear in Napier District Court on Monday.

The investigation started at 9am on Saturday when police say they responded to an incident in Napier.

One offender was arrested in Whakatu, then the Hawke's Bay Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at a property in Kenny Road in Ahuriri.

The victim was located a short distance from there, and a further two men were arrested.

No one else is being sought.

