TODAY |

Armed police raid properties linked to Head Hunters bikie gang

Source:  1 NEWS

Armed police, including canine handlers, have raided properties linked to the Head Hunters bikie gang in Christchurch this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The armed offenders squad and canine handlers were also on the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Two search warrants were executed on a property on Vickery Road, in Wigram, and another in Cashmere, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The armed offenders squad were present at the scene as a precaution.

The gang's insignia was displayed prominently at the entrance to the Vickery Road property today, as multiple police cars and a police dog were nearby, according to a 1 NEWS reporter at the scene. 

More to come.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
Ardern, Collins showed little understanding of Covid-19 impact on struggling students - head girl
2
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour drops, National flounders as minor parties lift
3
'Outlier' political analyst praises Ardern as 'relaxed and confident' in leaders' debate
4
'I was in complete shock' - Kiwi reporter returns weak-positive test months after having Covid-19
5
Full video: First leaders' debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Kapiti residents band together in effort to save airport
08:00

'Outlier' political analyst praises Ardern as 'relaxed and confident' in leaders' debate

'I was in complete shock' - Kiwi reporter returns weak-positive test months after having Covid-19
06:23

'I'm still buzzing' - Judith Collins beaming after leaders' debate, despite poor poll result