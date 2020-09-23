Armed police raid properties linked to Head Hunters bikie gang

Armed police, including canine handlers, have raided properties linked to the Head Hunters bikie gang in Christchurch this morning.
Two search warrants were executed on a property on Vickery Road, in Wigram, and another in Cashmere, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The armed offenders squad were present at the scene as a precaution.
The gang's insignia was displayed prominently at the entrance to the Vickery Road property today, as multiple police cars and a police dog were nearby, according to a 1 NEWS reporter at the scene.
