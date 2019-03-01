Armed police guard property in Auckland’s Sandringham after reports of gun shots

Armed police are responding to reports of gunshots in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

They confirmed to 1 NEWS they are at the scene of a property on Sandringham Road where they found a fence on fire.

Neighbours told 1 NEWS that two gun shots were heard at around 4am today followed by another volley a few minutes later.

There appears to be mulitple gun shots in the wall of the house.

The property has been cordoned off and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

There are no reports of injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock says inquiries are ongoing.

"We’re appealing for anyone who lives in the area, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, to contact Police.