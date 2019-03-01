TODAY |

Armed police guard property in Auckland’s Sandringham after reports of gun shots

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Armed police are responding to reports of gunshots in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

They confirmed to 1 NEWS they are at the scene of a property on Sandringham Road where they found a fence on fire.

Neighbours told 1 NEWS that two gun shots were heard at around 4am today followed by another volley a few minutes later.

There appears to be mulitple gun shots in the wall of the house.

The property has been cordoned off and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

There are no reports of injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock says inquiries are ongoing.

"We’re appealing for anyone who lives in the area, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, to contact Police.

"Anyone with information that may be able to assist with our inquires is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Cordons are in place at the Sandringham Road property. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car night generic

Desert Road closed after fatal crash involving car and truck

Costly lake snow algae found in Southland cooling water unit

Five injured, one critically, in four-vehicle crash in South Waikato
03:16
Shelly Park sent out a newsletter to parents saying a child had been runover and killed outside the school.

Auckland school's fake newsletter about child being 'run over and killed' shocks parents