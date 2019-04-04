Armed police called to Auckland supermarket over stolen vehicle

Armed police were called to an Auckland supermarket this afternoon after a stolen vehicle was located this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received information that the the vehicle was in the Beachlands area just before 3pm.

Armed officers were present at the Beachlands Countdown, where the stolen vehicle was located.

"Staff attended the shopping complex off Beachlands Road and following enquiries into the vehicle, staff present were armed as a precaution," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"All occupants of the vehicle were located at the shopping complex shortly afterwards and were taken into custody without incident."