Armed offenders squad's deployment being rethought after 'bad run' of gun violence

Officials are "looking at options" around the deployment of specialist groups such as the armed offenders squad in the wake of a "bad run" of gun violence.

This "bad run" includes a shooting in Auckland overnight thought to be the result of rising gang tensions. A man is also facing a raft of charges after allegedly stealing a BMW and carjacking a person at gunpoint yesterday before he eventually was shot by police in Penrose as he tried to carjack another person.

On Wednesday night, a man was shot dead by police after he fired at officers in Hamilton with a semi-automatic.

"We've had a really bad run and it is a concern," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told 1 NEWS.

"We need to improve the availability of specialist groups to respond in the course of a shift.

"Our armed offenders squad are only available on a call-out basis at the moment, so we are looking at options."

Coster has ruled out a return of the controversial armed response teams, which were cut after public backlash.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Poto Williams has said no to permanently arming all officers.