TODAY |

Armed Offenders Squad under major review, including whether it remains fit for purpose

Source:  1 NEWS

The Armed Offenders Squad is under a major review, including whether the police unit remains fit for purpose.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes a day after 1 NEWS revealed the police knew its trial of a new Armed Response Team had problems. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after 1 NEWS last night revealed the police knew its trial of a new Armed Response Team had problems before it even started.

A localised review has already begun in Auckland.

Police are looking to the future, even as they use old technology. Its 300 part-time officers are paged to attend incidents. They're pulled from normal duties and then must arrive at base, and in some centres battle the traffic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Documents obtained by 1 NEWS reveal police were repeatedly told trialling armed officers on patrol wouldn’t be able to prove its worth Source: 1 NEWS

The review comes as some criticise what they see as a move towards everyday armed police.

“I think inevitably it will bring chaos and inevitably it will be a contradiction to who we believe we are,” Ngāi Tūhoe’s Tamati Kruger told 1 NEWS.

People Against Prisons Aotearoa's Emilie Rākete has laid one of two Treaty claims launched against police.

“This policy will put armed cops basically wherever, whenever, that's what people in America have to live with,” she said.

The relationship between police and guns coming under increasing scrutiny.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cracks starting to show in NZ's Covid-19 health response - 1 NEWS reporter in managed isolation in Auckland hotel
2
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
3
Man describes end to dramatic police chase in Kawerau that saw shots fired
4
After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive
5
National ask if Government's concerned 'two-tier' welfare will increase racial inequality
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard

Cracks starting to show in NZ's Covid-19 health response - 1 NEWS reporter in managed isolation in Auckland hotel

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Head Hunters, Rebels gang members arrested in Northland methamphetamine bust