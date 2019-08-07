Armed offenders squad patrolling after gun allegedly pulled on police, motorist in Feilding

Police and the armed offenders squad are patrolling the streets of Feiding today after a gun was allegedly pulled on officers and a motorist.

Source: 1 NEWS

Palmerston North Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement, that the driver of a vehicle allegedly presented a firearm at police staff in Feilding this morning.



"We now have information to suggest the driver also allegedly presented a firearm at a motorist in Feilding before stealing that person's vehicle," Sheridan said.

The motorist, while not physically injured, was "understandably very shaken" and is being provided with support.



Sheridan says the motorist’s vehicle is still outstanding and is described as a silver-coloured Holden Commodore sedan, registration number DTE593.



Both police and the armed offender’s squad have since been deployed to investigate the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing and police continue to piece together a timeline of today's events," Sheridan said.



Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 111 and quote event number P046841917.



Alternatively, information can be provided to Police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











