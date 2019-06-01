Armed men get away with money in aggravated bar robbery in Hamilton

Two men are being sought by police following an aggravated robbery in Hamilton early this morning.

The pair, holding firearms, entered the Yard House Bar on Hyde Avenue, Nawton, about 12.30am, police said.



The men threatened staff members and customers.

They then took money before fleeing the scene on foot towards Durham Street.

One of the suspects involved in the robbery of a bar in Hamilton. Source: NZ Police

No one was injured but they are receiving support following the incident, they said.

Both men had their faces covered and wore dark clothing.

One of the men wore a hoodie with distinctive yellow markings on the back, as well as red-tipped or fingerless gloves.

One of the male suspects involved in the aggravated robbery of a Hamilton bar. Source: NZ Police