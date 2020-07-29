Armed, masked man wearing hi-vis robs Masterton pub

Masterton police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Jackson Street Bar last night, after a man wearing hi-vis came in with a gun.

A man who robbed the Jackson Street Bar in Masterton armed with a firearm on July 28, 2020. Source: Supplied

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the man came in about 10pm on Tuesday night and demanded cash.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot towards Queen Street.

The man was wearing a balaclava, glasses and yellow high-visibility clothing.

Police are now looking for any sightings of someone matching that description seen in the area around that time.

Anyone who has any information can contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200729/3754.