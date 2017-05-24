Armed man still on the run in Waikato after petrol theft in stolen vehicle

Police are still hunting for an armed man who is on the run after he stole petrol from a Tokoroa service station while driving a stolen car.

Te Morehu Enoka. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say they will maintain a "high profile presence in the Mangakino and Whakamaru areas" after Te Morehu Enoka was involved in a "petrol drive-off" about 9am today.

The 27-year-old led police on a short chase after police responded and then abandoned the car and fled into forestry.

Senior Sergeant Tony Jeurissen said extra police will continue to to work in the area throughout the night.

"Police are also considering the possibility that he is no longer in the immediate area, however this will not be confirmed until a thorough search has been concluded," Mr Jeurissen said in a statement this afternoon.

"Police know the identity of the individual involved, who is wanted on a range of serious offences.

"The priority for police is to ensure public safety, and our staff are talking to local residents and shop owners as the search continues."

Armed offenders squad members, dog handlers and the police eagle helicopter are involved in the search to find the man.

Police are also warning people in the area not to pick up any hitchhikers, as the man could be trying to leave the area that way.