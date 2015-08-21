 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Armed man on the run in Waikato after petrol theft in stolen vehicle

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An armed man is on the run in a Waikato forest after stealing petrol from a Tokoroa service station while driving a stolen car.

Police have closed State Highway 30/Ongaroto Road between SH1 and Whakamaru as they hunt the man involved.

The latest incident of police encountering an armed offender in Hawke’s Bay has reignited the debate over arming officers.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say about 9am today a man was involved in a "petrol drive-off" using a stolen vehicle at a service station in Tokoroa.

A short chase followed when Police responded and the man then abandoned the car and fled into forestry.

Armed Offender Squad members, dog handlers and the Police eagle helicopter have been brought in to find the man.

They are also warning people in the area not to pick up any hitchhikers, as the man could be trying to leave the area that way.

Travel on SH1 is currently restricted with traffic control and diversions in place.

Police said they will provide more information when possible.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


01:23
2
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

3
Salem Abedi.

First picture of alleged Manchester suicide bomber published by UK newspaper


4
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


00:30
5
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.

00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert yesterday, saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

1 News revealed plans for what could be NZ's biggest water bottling plant.

00:21
Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Queen reflected on the terrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

The Queen holds moment of silence for Manchester concert bomb victims

Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid tribute to the 22 people killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ