Armed man on the run in Waikato after petrol theft in stolen vehicle

An armed man is on the run in a Waikato forest after stealing petrol from a Tokoroa service station while driving a stolen car.

Police have closed State Highway 30/Ongaroto Road between SH1 and Whakamaru as they hunt the man involved.

Police say about 9am today a man was involved in a "petrol drive-off" using a stolen vehicle at a service station in Tokoroa.

A short chase followed when Police responded and the man then abandoned the car and fled into forestry.

Armed Offender Squad members, dog handlers and the Police eagle helicopter have been brought in to find the man.

They are also warning people in the area not to pick up any hitchhikers, as the man could be trying to leave the area that way.

Travel on SH1 is currently restricted with traffic control and diversions in place.