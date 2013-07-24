Armed man on the loose in Northland after fleeing police stop

A man believed to be armed is on the loose in Northland after failing to stop for police.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The Armed Offenders Squad and dog units have been deployed to locate the man.

Police say they tried to stop a car on Marsden Rd, Paihia shortly after 2.30pm after they sighted a "known offender".

The man failed to stop and spikes were put in place after which the car crashed and a passenger fled on foot.

One person police say was a passenger in the car was arrested and is now in custody.

Police say the man still at large is believed to have a firearm.