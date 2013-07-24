Armed man on the loose in Northland after fleeing police stop

Source:
A man believed to be armed is on the loose in Northland after failing to stop for police.
The Armed Offenders Squad and dog units have been deployed to locate the man.
Police say they tried to stop a car on Marsden Rd, Paihia shortly after 2.30pm after they sighted a "known offender".
The man failed to stop and spikes were put in place after which the car crashed and a passenger fled on foot.
One person police say was a passenger in the car was arrested and is now in custody.
Police say the man still at large is believed to have a firearm.
Cordons are in place on SH 1 at the intersection of SH 10, Pakaraka and at SH 10 at the intersection of Oromahoe Road.
