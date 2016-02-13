Armed gang of six invades dairy, assault shopkeeper to steal cash and smokes

A gang of six young men stormed into a dairy in Palmerston North with fake guns and a baseball bat before attacking the staff member and fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the robbery took place at a dairy on Rangiora Ave in Roslyn last night at about 6pm, and it's believed those responsible are all young men or possibly youths.

A shop assistant and a member of the public were in the store at the time, and the member of the public was unharmed in the robbery.

The shop assistant is now being supported while police search for those responsible and undertake extra patrols in the area.

A scene examination is taking place today, and CCTV footage from the scene will also be examined.