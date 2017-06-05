 

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim

Source:

Associated Press

  Ariana Grande returned to the city to pay tribute with an energetic, all-star concert featuring Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 of her fans and injured dozens of others in Manchester, England.

The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.
Source: One Love Manchester

Grande was emotional and teary-eyed throughout the One Love Manchester concert today, which the British Red Cross said it raised more than NZD$18 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande's May 22 show.

She told the crowd she met the mother of Olivia Campbell, 15, who died at last month's show. 

"I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia's Mommy a few days ago, as soon as I met her I started crying and she said to stop crying because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted me to cry and that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits."

"That being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything. And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy," she said.

Grande closed the three-hour-plus event with a cover of "Over the Rainbow," crying onstage at the song's end as the audience cheered her on.

"Manchester, I love you with all of my heart," Grande said before the performance, and just after singing "One Last Time" with Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and more of the show's performers standing behind her in solidarity.

Perry also left a mark with her resilient performance: She sang a stripped down version of her hit, "Part of Me." Backed by two singers and a guitarist, she delivered the song wearing all white, singing, "Throw your sticks and your stones, throw your bombs and your blows, but you're not gonna break my soul."

Bieber shared similar words onstage, even coming close to crying when he spoke about God and those who died at Grande's show.

Coldplay were also a crowd favorite, performing well-known songs like "Viva La Vida" and "Fix You."

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from "Side to Side" to "Break Free." She even collaborated with others onstage: She sang Fergie's verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, "Where Is the Love?" along with the group; she performed a duet with Cyrus; and she sang her debut song, "The Way," with rapper Mac Miller.

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of "Strong" to honor the Manchester victims.

"Manchester we're strong ... we're still singing our song," he sang with the audience of 50,000.

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe. 

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The attack at Ariana Grande's concert last week killed over 20 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Source: Associated Press

Preparations are underway for the tribute concert to the victims of the Manchester bombing.
Source: BBC

The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

