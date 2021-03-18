Argument erupts in Parliament over accusation of 'racist and classist undertones'

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson today accused National MP Nicola Willis of whipping up "stigmatising and dehumanising narratives around groups of people who need our support", while Willis accused Davidson of "hurling unfounded slurs".

This week, a story was published on Stuff in which Willis said she did not feel safe walking through central Wellington. Stuff reported Willis put an increase in anti-social behaviour in central Wellington down to a rise in emergency housing and gangs.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson tweeted she had "walked past Wellington central areas many nights and one night in particular one of the men recognised me and yelled out".

"It was one of the social housing residence for men. I went and sat with a group of them and had a good chat. I was the better for it."

"I guess what I'm saying is we need to be mindful of the racist and classist undertones that (Willis) is running her 'safety' narrative on.

"That won't help me in my work to transform the system and our country's culture towards an Aotearoa that is safe for everyone."

In Parliament today, Willis asked Davidson, who is Associate Housing Minister (Homelessness), if she stood by her comments on Twitter "accusing those raising public safety concerns about emergency accommodation as having 'racist and classist undertones'.

"I absolutely stand behind every word that I discuss on my social media platforms," Davidson replied.

"I am very clear that every person and child deserves to be living in safe situations; that we must address the drivers of crime across the entire community, not just in emergency housing situations; and that if we continue with a narrative that doesn't understand the systemic causes, we will go no further in progressing the reduction of crime."

Davidson said she was accusing Willis of "attempting to stigmatise a group of people with little access to power and resourcing, of attempting to whip up stigmatising and dehumanising narratives around groups of people who need our support, around groups of people who need us to address the systemic causes of crime".

"Yes, I am accusing a National member of raising that dehumanising narrative."

In response, Willis said Davidson needed to "stop hurling unfounded slurs and focus on doing her job of addressing growing concern about the conditions of emergency accommodation in New Zealand".

"The number of people living in motels has exploded under this Government. There are many reports about the issues associated with housing thousands of vulnerable people with complex needs in unsupported and often substandard accommodation.

"I will keep asking questions about the safety of families raising children amidst gang and criminal activity and I will keep asking questions about the implications this has for community safety," Willis said.