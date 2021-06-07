Areas of Northland left without power as stormy weather hits region

Parts of the Far North are seeing downpours and wind as weather warnings remain in place for Northland and the Coromandel.

Fire and Emergency has been kept busy in Northland overnight, with trees being blown onto roads and powerlines.

Electricity has been cut to the Ruawai, Matakoe, Oparakau and Greenhill areas in Northland, and Kaeo and Okaihau in the Far North.

Shift manager Craig Dally said in other areas, a fallen tree was blocking a road in Thames and firefighters were called to Silverdale, in north Auckland, when a trampoline ended up against a powerline due to high winds.

Heavy rain warnings remain in force for Northland and Coromandel Peninsula, while a heavy rain watch is in force for northern Auckland including Great Barrier Island.

MetService said that Kerikeri received 64.8 millimetres of rain overnight, including more than 20ml in an hour.

More than 50ml has also fallen overnight in Kaikohe and the Purerua Peninsula near the Bay of Islands, and between 60ml and 100ml more is expected today.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said orange rain and wind warnings were in place, but there was no need to panic.

"It's likely that there will be damage; there's a potential for flooding and slips, but it's not anywhere near as dangerous, as heavy in the system as it was in Canterbury."

A strong wind warning is in place for Northland and strong wind watches continue for northern Auckland (including Great Barrier Island) and Coromandel Peninsula.

Bakker said gale force winds could reach up to 120km/h.

Niwa also warned the risk of slips and flooding on roads was growing for the Coromandel yesterday.