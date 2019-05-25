Area school teachers and Kura Kaupapa settle pay negotiations with Government

Teachers in area schools and wharekura (Kura Kaupapa Māori) have voted to ratify a settlement to their collective agreement negotiations.

The settlement comes after area school and wharekura teachers joined with their primary and secondary colleagues in the largest education strike in New Zealand's history on 29 May, and follows primary teachers voting to ratify their settlement earlier this week.

Area school teachers, who are jointly represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA, will move onto a new unified base pay scale from 1 July, which will see them have pay parity with their primary and secondary teaching colleagues.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was important for area school teachers and wharekura kaiako.

"As with our primary teachers, I'm really pleased our passionate and dedicated area school teachers have secured pay parity and a significant pay increase in this deal - that's really important if we're to attract and retain people. We'll be working hard to address outstanding workload and wellbeing issues through our accord with the Government.

"Area school teachers were part of 29 May's historic strike action - I'm really proud of them for joining in that powerful show of collective action and for getting a result from the Government," she said.

PPTA President Jack Boyle said, “This is cause for celebration. We can be proud of all we've achieved as union members working together for the future of our profession and the benefit of our students.”