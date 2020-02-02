Ardern's trip to China called off amid coronavirus outbreak, 1 NEWS understands

The Prime Minister won’t be travelling to China early this year because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, 1 NEWS understands.

Jacinda Ardern was set for a week long trip after a shortened trip in 2019 in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Travel is now on hold because of the two week quarantine and Ms Ardern now won’t visit before the election.

Ministers will travel later in the year.