Ardern's reminder for Auckland - 'Your bubbles remain'

Jacinda Ardern is warning Aucklanders that their bubbles will remain in Level 3, and to be extra vigilant by avoiding neighbourly conversations and children from other households playing together in the street.

The Prime Minister Monday afternoon announced the region would be moving out of Level 4 lockdown on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

With the announcement came a reminder for Aucklanders to stick to their bubbles.

"Your bubbles remain. You are not allowed to visit friends or neighbours at Level 3. You shouldn’t join them for food, talk closely across the fence, or even have children play together," said Ardern.

"No contact is trivial. You might think that a conversation with a neighbour is not serious, or your children playing together in the street is not something to worry about."

The Prime Minister said as a "significant proportion" of the Covid cases had been young people, we "do need to worry about them as vectors of transmission."

"We do need to make sure that we look after them by keeping our bubbles tight and not mingling with other households, and that includes family members in other households."

Ardern explained that those in the Auckland region were however able to make "very minor" extensions to their bubbles, for elderly relatives who may be isolated and vulnerable, or if they had special care needs for children.

"But please, these are very tightly controlled extensions here, no matter what your bubble must remain small and exclusive. These are the same rules that we have seen in the past.

"If you break your bubble know that the consequence may be spreading Covid back into your house to your family and your loved ones, please take this rule seriously."