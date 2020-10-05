Ardern warns Kiwis not to get 'complacent' as Covid Tracer App use declines by half

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned Kiwis not to get complacent, as use of the Covid Tracer App has declined by half over the last week alone.

Ardern says people tracking their movements via the app is key to halting future outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“In real life, that complacency means in the event of a future outbreak, we may not be able to contact you as quickly, get you tested or into isolation. As a result, we could possibly see the virus spread further, faster," she said.

The warning comes as she announced Auckland will move to Alert Level 1 on Wednesday, October 7 at 11.59pm, joining the rest of the country.

As well as using the Covid Tracer App, she also said the continuation of high rates of testing was also important.

“We all want to avoid more restrictions. To stay at Level 1 relies on all of us continuing to be vigilant and playing our part.

"Keep using the app. If you are even slightly unwell, stay home, call healthline and get a test. Avoiding another outbreak relies on each and every one of us."

Ardern said all signs pointed to the previous outbreak being under control, adding there was a 95 per cent probability of the Auckland cluster being eliminated.

"Much was at stake with this resurgence of Covid. It was a test of our plan," she said.

Ardern said many people found it harder this time around.

"Despite that, Aucklanders and New Zealanders have stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again.