TODAY |

Ardern urges Auckland parents to get eligible kids vaccinated

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging Auckland parents to get their eligible children vaccinated before they are expected to return to school on October 18.

A child receives a vaccine. Source: istock.com

Ardern announced on Monday afternoon a road map for Auckland to get out of Alert Level 3 over the coming weeks, which included the expectation schools would be able to return after the school holidays in two weeks' time.

However, the prime minister emphasised the importance of as many children aged 12 or over that were eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated before returning to school, "to make the transition safe for everyone".

As of last week, barely 10 per cent of those aged between 12 and 19 were fully vaccinated nationwide, although data shows that number is marginally higher in the Auckland region. However, over two-thirds have had at least one dose.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister joins us live from Parliament following this afternoon’s announcement. Source: Seven Sharp

Ardern made a strong push at Monday's media conference that the path for Auckland to get out of lockdown remained hinged on the continued uptake of the vaccine.

Early childhood centres to reopen in Auckland

Eighty-four per cent of Aucklanders have had one dose, with 52 per cent now fully vaccinated.

New Zealand
Auckland
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland to remain in Alert Level 3 as roadmap out of lockdown released
2
Jack Tame's opinion: Govt's Covid-19 strategy a roadmap with no signs
3
ACT, Greens, National react to Govt's Covid roadmap
4
Baby suffers brain injury after mix-up between ambulance and midwife
5
Possible 'gang-related' attack sees man shot four times in back
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Early childhood centres to reopen in Auckland

From Wednesday, groups of 10 from 2 households can meet outdoors in Auckland

Auckland to remain in Alert Level 3 as roadmap out of lockdown released

Auckland taxi driver tests positive for Covid-19, possibly infectious at work