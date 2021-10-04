Ardern urges Auckland parents to get eligible kids vaccinated

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging Auckland parents to get their eligible children vaccinated before they are expected to return to school on October 18.

Ardern announced on Monday afternoon a road map for Auckland to get out of Alert Level 3 over the coming weeks, which included the expectation schools would be able to return after the school holidays in two weeks' time.

However, the prime minister emphasised the importance of as many children aged 12 or over that were eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated before returning to school, "to make the transition safe for everyone".

As of last week, barely 10 per cent of those aged between 12 and 19 were fully vaccinated nationwide, although data shows that number is marginally higher in the Auckland region. However, over two-thirds have had at least one dose.

Ardern made a strong push at Monday's media conference that the path for Auckland to get out of lockdown remained hinged on the continued uptake of the vaccine.

