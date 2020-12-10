Ardern urged to help achieve fair Covid-19 vaccine global distribution

Oxfam says Jacinda Ardern has a role to play in helping distribute Covid-19 vaccines around the world fairly.

Yesterday, Oxfam, with a group of other global campaigning organisations, released research which showed nine out of ten people in the poorest countries will miss out on a Covid-19 vaccination next year.

Meanwhile, governments in high-income countries, like New Zealand, will be able to purchase enough vaccines for their entire populations.

Oxfam's communications and advocacy director Dr Joanna Sprat this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast the New Zealand Government can play a part in fair global distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, though.

Sprat said the world has seen Ardern's power through the Christchurch Call, now she wants to see her bring that influence to the table again.

"Our Prime Minister is an extremely respected and admired leader across the world and she has a lot of influence with pharmaceutical companies and because we have purchased vaccines directly with the pharmaceutical companies we could use that purchasing power to share their intellectual property," Sprat said.

Sprat wants pharmaceutical companies to share their intellectual property, or "know-how", so that production of vaccines can ramp up so people can get a freer vaccine everywhere.

"The underlying problem is we don't have enough vaccine and it costs too much so this means that countries which can afford to buy it buy it and other countries get left behind," she said.

"What we're saying is this just isn't right. If we're going to get through this coronavirus pandemic we're going to get through it together. Everybody needs a free vaccine and whether or not you get a vaccine shouldn't rely on how much money you have or what country you live in."