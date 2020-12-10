TODAY |

Ardern urged to help achieve fair Covid-19 vaccine global distribution

Source:  1 NEWS

Oxfam says Jacinda Ardern has a role to play in helping distribute Covid-19 vaccines around the world fairly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Joanna Spratt from Oxfam says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can bring her influence to the table. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, Oxfam, with a group of other global campaigning organisations, released research which showed nine out of ten people in the poorest countries will miss out on a Covid-19 vaccination next year.

Meanwhile, governments in high-income countries, like New Zealand, will be able to purchase enough vaccines for their entire populations.

Oxfam's communications and advocacy director Dr Joanna Sprat this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast the New Zealand Government can play a part in fair global distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, though.

Sprat said the world has seen Ardern's power through the Christchurch Call, now she wants to see her bring that influence to the table again.

"Our Prime Minister is an extremely respected and admired leader across the world and she has a lot of influence with pharmaceutical companies and because we have purchased vaccines directly with the pharmaceutical companies we could use that purchasing power to share their intellectual property," Sprat said.

Sprat wants pharmaceutical companies to share their intellectual property, or "know-how", so that production of vaccines can ramp up so people can get a freer vaccine everywhere.

"The underlying problem is we don't have enough vaccine and it costs too much so this means that countries which can afford to buy it buy it and other countries get left behind," she said.

"What we're saying is this just isn't right. If we're going to get through this coronavirus pandemic we're going to get through it together. Everybody needs a free vaccine and whether or not you get a vaccine shouldn't rely on how much money you have or what country you live in."

Ardern has confirmed the coronavirus vaccine will be free to New Zealanders.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Car filmed flipping onto roof in serious crash on wet Whanganui street
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Vehicle sightings sought after crash leaves 17-year-old girl in critical condition
4
Real estate agents accused of fuelling hot property market by manipulating 'estimated prices'
5
Rescued from the dinner plate, 100 eels to hunt invasive fish dirtying Auckland reservoir
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:52

UK probing if allergic reactions are linked to Pfizer vaccine

SPCA calls for hundreds of foster families to step up and help animals this summer
03:44

Ruatoria man decides to start his own airline

Carbon emissions footprint of the festive season: How green is your Christmas tree?