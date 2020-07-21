Ardern takes jab at Collins over her long wait for National leadership as they square off in Parliament

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a jab at Judith Collins over her long wait for the National Party leadership role as they squared off in Parliament today.

It came as the pair faced off in question time for the first time with Ms Collins as National leader.

The exchange began when Ms Collins asked the Prime Minister about transport projects in Auckland.

"Does she believe she has upheld her commitment in her speech from the throne for ‘more emphasis placed on public transport and light rail,’" Ms Collins asked.

“Yes, I know the member is probably going to reference light rail to the airport and I would say to the Member as she would well know sometimes it takes a little longer to get what you want," Ms Ardern said, pausing for laughter in the House to subside before continuing.

"Light rail would be an example of that for me and the Labour Party."

It has been no secret that Ms Collins has long wanted National's top job, after going for it on three occasions.

In question time, Ms Collins continued to press about the failed light rail project in Auckland, with Ms Ardern stating it's still a goal of the Labour Party to begin construction on it in the future.

In late June, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced a halt to Auckland's light rail process, with the future of the project to be determined after the election in September.

