Ardern takes aim at Judith Collins and National with Budget day jokes

Jacinda Ardern hailed today’s Budget as one that “will leave a legacy for the next generation”, but that didn’t mean she was above cracking jokes at the expense of Judith Collins and the National Party.

Collins was in the Prime Minister’s sights in the opening to her Budget speech in Parliament.

“Over the last few weeks, the leader of the Opposition has had a habit of calling almost every document she happens upon a secret agenda. A commissioned piece of work, a publicly available document on a website, and more recently, her own caucus minutes,” she quipped, referencing Collins’ recent campaign claiming the Government was running a racially “separatist” agenda.

“I thought I’d get in front of any such claim with this Budget.”

The Prime Minister also joked about the number of leadership changes National made prior to last year’s election, with Simon Bridges making way for Todd Mueller in May, only for Collins to take over seven weeks later.

“Mr Speaker, much has changed in the four years since Grant Robertson gave that speech,” she said.