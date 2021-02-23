Ardern 'surprised' Winston Peters' farewell event cost taxpayers $12,000

Taxpayers footed a bill close to $12,000 for Winston Peters’ farewell event in December, where he was honoured for his decades of service in Parliament and his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Deputy Prime Minister was farewelled at a closed-door event on December 1, with diplomats, officials and MPs in attendance, after New Zealand First failed to return to Parliament after last year’s election.

A document released under the Official Information Act to lobby group the Taxpayers’ Union showed $11,733 paid for catering, furniture hire and technical/AV equipment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) covered half of the event’s cost, while the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs paid the rest.

read more Winston Peters bids farewell to Parliament at special event, but dodges media on arrival

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters today, after hearing of the bill’s size: “I have to admit I am surprised by that.”

“I attended the function - a very standard function, an opportunity for the diplomatic corp to farewell and acknowledge Winston Peters but also to meet the new Minister of Foreign Affairs [Nanaia Mahuta].”

Ardern said the bill surprised her because “it wasn’t a standout to me as anything that by any stretch was anything other than a standard”.

She said the $12,000 figure needed to be checked with the ministries.

1 NEWS has contacted MFAT and current Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta for comment.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As New Zealand First was voted out at the election, Peters never had a chance to give a valedictory speech in Parliament. The event in December was intended to somewhat rectify that.

Peters, 75, entered the halls of power as a young National MP in 1978.

He was then ousted from his seat in 1981, before making a return in 1984 in the Tauranga seat.

A fall-out with then Prime Minister Jim Bolger saw him form New Zealand First in 1993, making a splash with the Winebox Inquiry, with Peters bringing "the documents at the centre of the allegations to Parliament in a winebox", according to the National Library.

He held the balance of power in 1996 before being cut out in a shift of power by National's Jenny Shipley.