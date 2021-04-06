Ardern starts billion-dollar tourism sales pitch to Australians ahead of trans-Tasman bubble

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will begin a billion-dollar sales pitch to Australians today, hoping for a big flow of visitors once the trans-Tasman bubble opens.

Yesterday, Ardern announced quarantine-free flights for Australians would be allowed from April 19.

Her government's decision brings New Zealand into line with Australia's border settings, and means people can flow freely between the two countries for the first time since the onset of Covid-19.

Ardern posted a video on Instagram last night, inviting expats home and Australians to visit.

"If you are in Australia - you might be a Kiwi over there, or you may have whānau or friends here, or you may just wish to visit us - come on over!" she said cheerily.

"Come and see us. New Zealand is a beautiful country and one of the things we miss the most is our ability to share it with you.

"We'd love to see you."

The decision was green-lit by government health officials and welcomed by opposition parties, scientific experts and business groups.

The industry which stands the most to gain is tourism, which minister Stuart Nash said contracted by 16 per cent in 2020.

Relieved Tourism Industry Aotearoa boss Chris Roberts said businesses "can now take bookings with confidence and scale up their staffing".

"It also means marketing campaigns to the Aussies can go ahead," he said.

Aussie tourists have always contributed the lion's share of visitors to New Zealand.

More than 1.5 million Australians travelled to Aotearoa in 2019, the last year uninterrupted by Covid-19, spending a collective NZD$2.74 billion (AUD$2.5 billion), representing more than a quarter of NZ's total international tourist take.

After receiving estimates the bubble could be worth up to NZD$2 billion (AUD$1.84 billion) this year, Ardern will kick off her pitch to Australians today with a round of breakfast TV interviews.

"The first thing that I will say is that we are safe, and we cannot underestimate how important it is in this Covid-19 world," she said.

"Secondly, we're fast approaching ski season. I know that's something that Australians love to partake in and that's rapidly coming upon us.

"Even if you're not a skier, I cannot begin with a list of beautiful places that we have to visit.