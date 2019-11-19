TODAY |

Ardern should focus on NZ First allegations instead of ‘hanging out with Colbert’ - Simon Bridges

New Zealand
Politics

The Electoral Commission has received a complaint into loans made to NZ First from the NZ First Foundation, but National believe it should be taken further.

It's been reported that political donations may have been held by the foundation, but in a brief statement yesterday NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters denied the allegation.

Party leader Simon Bridges told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning that the Prime Minister should do more.

“What concerns me is the Prime Minister wants to sit it out as a bystander, I don’t think she gets that luxury,” said Mr Bridges.

He said while it is good that it is before the Electoral Commission, that’s not enough.

Ardern fulfilled her promise and picked her famous guest up from Auckland Airport. Source: CBS

“It’s nice that she’s hanging out with [Late Show host Stephen] Colbert and we see all that, but she also needs to do her job here and that means leading. That means ensuring and satisfying herself that there is a full independent investigation.

“She needs to answer questions like, should there be a direct referral to the police and others besides about this?

“This sort of thing at this level of seriousness goes to the heart of a government and its integrity."

The Electoral Commission is looking into a foundation that’s bankrolling New Zealand First. Source: 1 NEWS

National’s leader told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the investigation needs to be taken further than the Electoral Commission. Source: Breakfast
