TODAY |

Ardern seeks more information after 15-year-old deported from Australia

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern is looking further into a deportee from Australia after it was revealed today a 15-year-old boy was among a recent deportation to New Zealand. 

Jacinda Ardern - file. Source: 1 NEWS

Oranga Tamariki have confirmed to 1 NEWS they are working to support the minor.

In a statement they say they "have been working extensively with the relevant authorities in both Australia and New Zealand to support this young person’s arrival into New Zealand."

"He is currently in a managed isolation facility and receiving support while undertaking quarantine."

Stuff reports the minor is aged 15-year-old.

The Prime Minister said today she had only recently been made aware that in the group of deportees from Australia that had returned, known as 501s, there was a minor.

"I have asked for a briefing on that. We would have an expectation that regardless of the background, that we do treat minors in a particular way when we're dealing with deportation," Ardern said. 

She said she wanted to look further into the deportation, "because we do want to make sure, particularly when we're dealing with young people, that that's been dealt with appropriately regardless of the circumstances of their deportation". 

"When you're dealing with minors, is it appropriate to have them in these circumstances and deported in that way? We will be going back and looking at the details involved."

"It is a minor and I would expect particular care to have been taken in the way a minor is dealt with."

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was "providing consular assistance to a minor in detention in Australia, which included making the appropriate arrangements for the care of a minor".

Last week, Australia's Channel 9 aired footage of a planeload of deportees in Australia destined for New Zealand. In the television story Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton referred to the deportations as "taking the trash out".

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Labour keeps strong lead as Collins plunges further in first 1 NEWS-Colmar Brunton poll of 2021
2
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
3
Spectacular comeback from Team NZ against Luna Rossa puts America's Cup within their grasp
4
Team NZ extend lead to 5-3 over Luna Rossa after thrilling race eight comeback
5
Hundreds feel magnitude 4.7 earthquake centred near Gisborne
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following weekly Cabinet meeting

Nurse asked to apologise to man's family after he was given five times prescribed dose of morphine and died at New Plymouth retirement village

Christchurch Pride performer kicked out of popular pizza joint by security over unbuttoned shirt

Hundreds feel magnitude 4.7 earthquake centred near Gisborne