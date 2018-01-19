Ardern to be second world leader to give birth in office

Source:NZN
Jacinda Ardern will become just the second elected world leader to give birth while in office, but there have been a handful of politicians doing the same.
Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990 gave birth to her second child - then believed to be the first elected world leader to give birth while in office.
* Last year, Senator Larissa Waters became the first politician to breastfeed in Australia's parliament
Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are welcoming their first child this June.
Source: Getty
* In 2014, Aileen Campbell, Minister for Children and Young People, was the first Scottish government minister to go on maternity leave when she gave birth to her second son
* Spain's Carolina Bescansa and Iolanda Pineda and Italy's Licia Ronziulli have all recently hit headlines for breastfeeding while in parliament.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news