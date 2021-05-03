Ardern says two-way Cook Islands travel bubble ‘next on our list’; announcement later today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’ll be giving more details about when a two-way travel bubble can get underway with the Cook Islands this afternoon.

She told Breakfast discussing the bubble was “one of the topics” on Cabinet’s meeting agenda this afternoon.

“You know it’s next on our list. They, of course, are Covid-free. It’s about making sure when we do open up, that we can do so safely just in case.”

Advertising by Air New Zealand suggested the airline was ramping up its flights to Rarotonga from May 10.

Last month, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said his country was “open for business” to New Zealanders from the beginning of May, regardless of whether a travel bubble is in place.

Without the bubble, he said the islands’ economy was in freefall.

"We're losing a million dollars a day in revenue, lost revenue from our tourism industry."

Brown visited New Zealand last month to meet with officials about the travel bubble.