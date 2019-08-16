TODAY |

Ardern says she won't give Alan Jones' 'sock down throat' comments 'the light of day'

AAP
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has brushed off radio shock jock Alan Jones' remarks about her while Scott Morrison said the comments were "way out of line".

Jones yesterday criticised Ms Ardern after she said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

The Sydney radio host said Ms Ardern was a "joke" for preaching about climate change, claiming that New Zealand's carbon dioxide had increased per capita more than Australia's since 1990.

He said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat".

Ms Ardern brushed off the remark when asked what she made of it.

"I don't know that I'm going to give that the light of day, that comment. I think I'll just leave it where it is," she said.

Mr Morrison said Jones had gone too far.

"I find that very disappointing and of course that's way out of line," he told reporters in Tuvalu at the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I mean, I have two daughters. So you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama took to Twitter to return serve to Jones, saying it was easy for the broadcaster to make such remarks from the comfort of a radio studio.

"The people of the Pacific, forced to abandon their homes due to climate change, don't have that luxury," he tweeted.

"Try saying that to a Tuvaluan child pleading for help."

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull liked Mr Bainimarama's tweet.

"Well said Frank," Mr Turnbull tweeted. "Jones should also apologise to @jacindaardern for his latest misogynistic rant."

New Zealand is emerging as a strong ally with Fiji, with Mr Bainimarama also tweeting about the benefits of having such a friend in tackling climate change.

Mr Jones says he meant to say "put a sock in it".

"This wilful misinterpretation distracts from my point that she was wrong about climate change and wrong about Australia's contribution to carbon dioxide levels," he said in a statement.

Jacinda Ardern brushes off 'shove a sock down her throat' comments from Aussie broadcaster
