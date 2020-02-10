Ardern says she can see 'no reason why' Labour would enter into electorate deals ahead of September vote

Jacinda Ardern has ruled out any chance of Labour being involved in electorate seat deals as New Zealand heads into a general election.

Last week Shane Jones all but confirmed he will contest the Northland electorate for New Zealand First.

Labour not standing a candidate in the Northland seat would most likely help the chances of New Zealand First taking the seat from National, but the Prime Minister ruled out such a move on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today.

"It would be a disservice to answer this without giving first a disclaimer that no one has sought a deal so it wouldn't be fair to frame it has somehow New Zealand First having asked for something that I've then rejected. No one's sought a deal," says Ardern.

"As I've consistently said Labour is a party that runs in every seat we take the representation at electorate level very seriously.

"I've not done deals in the past and I see no reason why I would in the future."

Ms Ardern said Labour's polling indicates New Zealand First will meet the five per cent thresold at the September 19 election.

"New Zealand First have consistently been above the threshold," she said.