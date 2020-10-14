TODAY |

Ardern says she and Collins 'haven't spent enough time' together after Collins implies she's 'miserable'

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern says she and her National Party counterpart "haven't spent enough time getting to know one-another" if she's going to be called "miserable".

It comes after a reporter said Judith Collins had today suggested voters shouldn't waste their votes on miserable parties, implying Labour was one of those who didn't have an optimistic view about New Zealand.

She also said National was the only party that believes we live in a beautiful country.

"I've been described as many things but miserable has never been one of them so that's another one out of the box from Judith Collins today," Ardern said.

"Obviously, we haven't spent enough time getting to know one-another."

The two major party leaders took jabs today in the final three days of the election campaign.

Ardern called National "desperate" over its persistence in bringing up the Greens' policy plans for a wealth tax.

"Obviously, I've already ruled it out," she said. "The fact that the Opposition continue to raise it is, unfortunately, a desperate tactic in the closing days of the campaign."

To which Collins responded: "Did she really? Oh she shouldn't go into name calling."

Election day is on Saturday.

