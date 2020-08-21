TODAY |

Ardern says people shaming others for catching Covid-19 or getting tested will not be tolerated

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a stern message today during the 1pm Covid-19 briefing, saying that people posting messages of hatred or intolerance towards confirmed cases or people getting tested will not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister said people getting tested have helped New Zealand slow the virus, and should be commended. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern said such actions could lead people to hesitate before getting a test, which is not what New Zealand needs.

"We are where we are because of the efforts of everyone, but especially Auckland and especially those who have been tested," Ms Ardern said.

"We would not have got in front of this cluster without them.

"Vilifying those who have caught the virus, or those who helped keep us safe by getting tested, is something that I simply will not tolerate.

"It is those who shame others, those who seek to blame - they are the dangerous ones.

"They are the ones that cause people to hesitate before getting a test - they are the ones that make people feel afraid.

"There is no room for division when it comes to fighting Covid.

"By sticking together, supporting each other and acting responsibly, we'll continue to defeat it when it re-emerges."

